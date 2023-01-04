Man arrested after setting house on fire while victims slept

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Montgomery announces the arrest of a Conway man for two separate arson investigations.

Steven M Huot is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, attempted arson, arson second-degree, and burglary second-degree.

Sheriff Montgomery: “We are thankful that no one was injured in either of these incidents. This could have been a very tragic situation. I am pleased that our deputies observed the fire so quickly and we were able to identify and arrest Mr. Huot before any more damage could be done. We are continuing to investigate these incidents and ask the public to contact us if they have any information about these crimes.”

According to investigators, an incident occurred at a home on W. Eleventh Street in Winnsboro in the early morning hours on Dec. 3.

Investigators say the home was intentionally set on fire while two victims were sleeping inside.

On the same day, a deputy was patrolling in the US Hwy 321 South area and located a fire at the Winnsboro Concrete Company.

Officers have identified him as a suspect in both incidents and he was arrested immediately.

Both investigations are ongoing and Huot is currently being held at the Fairfield County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141.

