Horry County residents can participate in ‘Grinding of the Greens’ to recycle real Christmas trees

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is providing residents an opportunity to recycle their real Christmas trees, as the holiday season comes to a close.

“Every year the Horry County Solid Waste Authority offers grinding of the greens, where we take your real Christmas tree and we grind it up,” said Kendra Dickerson, recycling coordinator.

The recycled trees are ground into mulch, that can be placed in yards and landscapes. It helps to lock in water, effectively reducing the amount of water needed for plants and vegetation. The mulch is free of charge when it’s ready.

‘You can’t recycle the tree until you’ve removed the decorations,” said Dickerson.

Christmas wreaths are not accepted because of the wire used to construct them.

“The mulch should be ready by the end of February, or early March,” said Dickerson.

You can drop your tree off at any of the 25 Horry County Solid Waste Authority locations. Conway, Surfside Beach, Aynor, North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach are all offering to pick up the trees curbside also free of charge.

The hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.