Grand Strand knitting group helps those in need one stitch at a time

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It only takes a little bit of yarn, some knitting needles and sometimes a dessert in hand for the Knifty Needlers to get together every week and knit or crochet hats for people in need.

Knifty Needler Bonnie Henry said the group started meeting at one member’s house three years ago but now meets every Monday at their neighborhood clubhouse to welcome anyone who wants to join.

“Myself, personally, I call this a ministry because I feel that the Lord has given us all talents and gifts and skills that he wants us to use,” said Henry.

The group made more than 300 hats last year for the homeless, veterans, prisoners, children at schools and other organizations in need like the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center and the Community Kitchen.

Denise Carr joined the group when it first started and said every batch of hats they make and deliver is special.

“When you do a delivery of hats to the school or to the veterans or anywhere that just touches your soul cause you see what it’s all about. If we make hats for the schools, we’ll make it in the school colors so that children fit in with the hats that need them,” said Carr.

In an exciting first for the group, they made hats this past holiday season for Operation Christmas Child boxes which were shipped around the world.

The group said their goal for this year is to find even more groups or organizations in need so they can get to work and help as many people as they can.

The Knifty Needlers said if you, your church or organization need hats to reach out to them and they will be happy to help.

You can contact the Knifty Needlers by emailing Love2u21742@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.