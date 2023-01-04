FIRST ALERT: Risk of severe weather has ended across the area

Submit a Tip
By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:55 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The risk of severe weather across the area has ended and the tornado watch has been cancelled.

Dryer and slightly cooler weather returns through the end of the week.

Survey crews from the National Weather Service will be in Horry County Thursday morning to determine if damage in the Juniper Bay area was the result of a tornado or straight-line winds.

Reports of storm damage near the Juniper Bay Road area of Horry County.
Reports of storm damage near the Juniper Bay Road area of Horry County.(WMBF)

A few lingering showers will remain possible through the evening, but no strong or severe storms are expected.

