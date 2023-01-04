FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms roll in this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unseasonably warm weather continues today, accompanied by increasing showers and storms later today and into the evening hours.

TODAY

A few of you saw rain overnight and we will hold onto a slight rain chance through the morning hours. Rain chances remain isolated as you start the day with a 20% chance of a passing shower, mainly north across the Pee Dee.

Meanwhile, in the Grand Strand, patchy dense fog is possible again this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory out for the Grand Strand and into the Atlantic.

Headed out along the Grand Strand this morning? A few areas of fog will remain possible this morning. (WMBF)

As we see the fog lift out and the first round of rain exit the Pee Dee, we will begin to look at a spring-like day with highs climbing into the lower 70s at the beach and middle to upper 70s inland. Temperatures will come within a few degrees of record highs for the day, but will likely fall just short before the showers and storms move in.

Ahead of the storms, highs will climb to near record temperatures today! (WMBF)

While today’s cold front has had the history of producing severe storms in the Deep South, the risk will diminish considerably today. The latest severe weather threat remains limited with a LEVEL 1 severe weather risk. One or two of the storms today may have the potential to provide some strong wind gusts along with the heavy rain. The better threat for severe weather today is situated across Florida, Alabama and Georgia today.

We're under a level one severe weather risk for the gusty winds and heavy rain. (WMBF)

The main line of storms is expected to arrive into the Pee Dee starting around lunchtime. This line of showers and storms will be moving quickly into the area, providing heavy rain and gusty winds ahead of the main line of storms. As the system moves east, it will be moving into an environment that is a little bit more unfavorable for severe weather and strong storms.

The line of showers and storms will move into the area around midday, starting in the Pee Dee by lunchtime. (WMBF)

Regardless, the line of storms will be pushing into the far interior portions of Horry County around 2-3 PM.

By 2 PM, the line of storms is expected to be into the Pee Dee and pushing into Horry County. (WMBF)

If this trend continues, we would look at the gusty winds and rain to move into the beaches and Grand Strand around 4 PM this afternoon.

The worst of the wind and rain will arrive by 4 PM this afternoon. (WMBF)

The worst of the rain and wind will be out of here by 7 PM tonight. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out after the main line moves through. We will remain cloudy tonight with a 20% chance of a passing shower.

COOLER AIR MOVES IN

Cooler weather will gradually return to the region for the end of the week. Temperatures will drop from the 70s on Wednesday, to the 60s on Thursday and eventually into the 50s by Friday into the weekend. Overnight temperatures will return to the 40s with some occasional 30s at times. Our next rain chance arrives with an isolated shower chance on Sunday.

We fall into the 50s by the end of the work week and start of the weekend. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.