FIRST ALERT: Clearing skies, turning cooler to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The risk of severe weather across the area has ended and the tornado watch has been canceled.

Dryer and slightly cooler weather returns through the end of the week.

Scattered showers will come to an end through the late evening hours as dry air starts to filter back into the Carolinas. Skies will gradually start to clear late tonight. Temperatures will remain fairly mild with overnight temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 50s.

Dry and mild for Thursday morning. (WMBF)

Thursday will see sunny skies, lower humidity and mild afternoon temperatures. Highs will climb into the upper 60s through the afternoon.

Sunny and mild. (WMBF)

A surge of cooler weather will start to drop into the Carolinas from Friday through the weekend. While cooler, the temperatures will be far from cold. Temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 50s Friday and again on Saturday before climbing back into the lower 60s by Sunday. The end of the weekend will also see more clouds around and a the risk of a light shower or two.

Seasonable and somewhat unsettled weather will linger into early next week, but not major storm systems or dramatic temperature swings are in the forecast.

Seasonable temperatures return this weekend. (WMBF)

