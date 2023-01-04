Submit a Tip
Downed power lines, trees close roads near Conway; NWS to assess damage on Thursday

Severe weather brought down trees and powerlines in the area of Juniper Bay and Lundy Short Cut roads on Wednesday afternoon.
Severe weather brought down trees and powerlines in the area of Juniper Bay and Lundy Short Cut roads on Wednesday afternoon.(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Weather Service will be in Horry County on Thursday to assess the damage brought on by severe weather and determine if a tornado touched down.

A tornado warning was issued for Horry County around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and lasted just before 2 p.m.

One of the areas hit by severe weather was the area of Juniper Bay and Lundy Short Cut roads just outside of Conway.

The line of storms brought several trees, utility lines and a power pole down across the road, causing Horry County Fire Rescue crews to close the area while utility crews worked to clear the scene and make sure all electrical hazards are removed.

HCFR is also reporting damage down to buildings in the area.

Horry Electric Co-op is reporting about 2,300 outages in that area as well. At this point, a restoration time has not been provided.

People are being told to avoid the area of Juniper Bay and Ludy Short Cut roads, and HCFR reminds drivers to never drive over utility lines, under any condition.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

