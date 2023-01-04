Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Critical injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs; Lanes reopen

Crash on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs
Crash on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 90 Tuesday night.

Crews were dispatched to the crash around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs.

It is unclear how many people are injured.

Lanes were closed for an extended period of time, but have since reopened.

SCHP and Horry County Police Department are investigating.

