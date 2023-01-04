Construction begins on nearly 2,000 new homes next to Sayebrook Town Center shopping plaza

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 2,000 homes are about to be built near a popular shopping plaza in Horry County.

Construction has begun on the Sayebrook residential community off Highway 544 and Sayebrook Parkway.

Those who shop at the Sayebrook Town Center know traffic tends to back up at the traffic circle exiting towards Highway 544.

However, most believe this new development could help alleviate traffic by creating more of a walkable community for residents while also giving shoppers alternate routes to get home.

“I’m so excited I love to be able just to park and go,” said shopper Danielle Guido.

The master plan for this development dates back to 2007 when the plans were approved by Horry County. But before trees were cleared and construction began on houses, the roads were widened and new traffic circles were installed.

While the roads are not open to the public, those who work in the area hope it will limit congestion at the Highway 544 intersection, which is currently the only major exit out of the shopping plaza.

Most of the traffic backed up is trying to turn left at the light causing a major traffic jam for cars trying to enter and exit the Sayebrook Shopping Center.

“It’s just gotten worse over the last two years,” said Amanda Stinnett, the owner of Real Hot Yoga.

The new roads would offer alternate routes to Highway 544 through Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, as well as Highway 17, which will connect to Esso Road by taking drivers behind Target and passing the South Strand Medical Center.

“It’s going to be so beneficial here because the road will hopefully become a second exit to the shopping center,” said Stinnett.

According to the home builder’s websites, most of the houses should be move-in ready by spring of this year.

WMBF News did reach out to several Horry county leaders to try and figure out when the road will officially open to the public but have not heard back yet at this time.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.