Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, undergoing tests, rep says

(AP/WMBF) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.

Cincinnati was leading 7-3 when Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, stood up and then fell over on his back.

The 24-year-old Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported during the broadcast.

As trainers surrounded Hamlin, an ambulance arrived on the field. Hamlin received CPR for several minutes, the ESPN broadcasters calling the game said. Emotional players and coaches stood by, and the Bills knelt to pray.

“His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the Bills said, referring to the University of Cincinnati’s Level 1 trauma center. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Family members were with him, broadcasters said.

Teammate Stefon Diggs later went to visit Hamlin at the hospital while fans of both teams gathered outside.

Jordon Rooney, Hamlin’s representative, wrote on Twitter: “His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.”

Tuesday afternoon, the Hamlin family released the statement below via Rooney.

NFL games are rarely suspended because of injury. Commentators said the fact that gameplay had stalled was a sign of the shocking and severe nature of the emergency.

