Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Biden: GOP speaker drama ‘not a good look’ for country

Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to secure the necessary Republican support to gain the speakership position. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said House Republicans’ inability to unify behind a speaker candidate, which has prevented the chamber from beginning its legislative business, is “not a good look” for the country.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday before traveling to Kentucky for an event to highlight last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Biden said of Republicans, “I hope they get their act together.” He declined to say whether he had any choice for the speaker job, adding “I have no idea” who will prevail.

House Republicans’ choice candidate for the job, Kevin McCarthy of California, failed to win the required majority on three ballots Tuesday — the first time in a century a speaker hasn’t been selected on the first ballot. Members-elect are set to return to the chamber on Wednesday for additional balloting.

A speaker is required for the would-be members to be sworn-in and for the chamber’s business to begin.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs
SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs
Report: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, undergoing tests, rep says
The Horry County coroner says a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at the G Spot Arcade Bar...
Documents show history of violence at Longs area bar where 1 killed, 2 hurt on New Year’s Day
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Knifty Needlers helping people in need one stitch at a time
.
VIDEO: Documents show history of violence at Longs area bar where 1 killed, 2 hurt on New Year’s Day
.
VIDEO: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo, report shows
.
VIDEO: Several Horry County neighbors frustrated over lack of trash pick-up
WFHS principal Matthew Dowdell couldn't be happier with return to school so far
Florence student hospitalized after fight, fall from balcony