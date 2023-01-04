2 injured in shooting at apartment complex in Laurinburg; Investigation underway

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot at an apartment complex in Laurinburg Tuesday night.

Laurinburg police Captain Chris Young confirmed the shooting took place around 8:10 p.m. at the McIntosh Apartment in Laurinburg.

Police do not have a suspect in custody, the investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited, stay with WMBF News for updates.

