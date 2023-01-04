Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from

Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what teenager Hayden Walton died from in 2011.(Arizona's Family)
By Emma Lockhart and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - People are still searching for answers after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed midgame following a tackle Monday night.

The Buffalo Bills said in a tweet he suffered cardiac arrest and is in critical condition. While we don’t know Hamlin’s diagnosis, medical experts are weighing in on what they believe happened.

Many say he suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis.

“It is a heavy blow to the chest and it has to be exactly at the right spot and it has to be timed exactly at the right, literally a couple milliseconds either way and we’re not having this conversation,” former trauma anesthesiologist Dr. Edward Westerfield said.

Experts say it is extremely rare, and it mostly impacts baseball players. However, it happened to an Arizona teen in 2011.

Hayden Walton turned to bunt a ball, but it hit his chest instead. The 13-year-old collapsed on the field and later died.

It was a tragedy that spurred research at the University of Western Ontario to better understand the condition and ways to prevent it. The study was published last year.

“[We] identified these potentially vulnerable impact locations over the chest that are currently being ignored by the current safety regulations and current chest protectors on the market,” said researcher Grant James.

James said they identified new metrics for safer sports equipment and hope their research spurs change.

“In the last 10 years, it has improved; chest protectors have improved. They are still not 100 percent effective, so I really think that using the data and analysis that we have used from our studies really can help to create chest protectors and creating safer testing and metrics for this,” he explained.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs
SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs
Report: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo
The Horry County coroner says a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at the G Spot Arcade Bar...
Documents show history of violence at Longs area bar where 1 killed, 2 hurt on New Year’s Day
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, undergoing tests, rep says
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Knifty Needlers helping people in need one stitch at a time
.
VIDEO: Documents show history of violence at Longs area bar where 1 killed, 2 hurt on New Year’s Day
.
VIDEO: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo, report shows
.
VIDEO: Several Horry County neighbors frustrated over lack of trash pick-up
FILE - The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services is seen on Oct. 24, 2018, in...
Funeral home operator, mother sentenced in body sales case