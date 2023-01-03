Winning $2M Powerball lottery ticket sold in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A shopper in Myrtle beach won $2 million playing the lottery.
Someone visiting the Savers #1 at 200 Hwy. 301 N. in Dillon County purchased a ticket for Monday’s Powerball drawing.
The ticket sold in Dillon matched all five white ball numbers drawn but missed the red Powerball® number. Because the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay® for an extra $1, the $1 million prize increased to $2 million.
The winning numbers were: 7 - 9 - 12 - 31 - 62 Powerball®: 22
