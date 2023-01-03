Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Starbucks adds pistachio drink to winter menu

Starbucks now has two pistachio drinks on its winter menu.
Starbucks now has two pistachio drinks on its winter menu.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks launched its winter menu Tuesday with a new offering: the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew.

The handcrafted drink features cold brew with vanilla syrup, topped with pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown-buttery sprinkles.

The new item joins a returning seasonal fan-favorite - the Pistachio Latte, which was first introduced in 2021.

The winter menu also includes the return of the Red Velvet Loaf to the bakery case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Emergency responders were called to an industrial accident at a construction site on East...
3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident in Charlotte, Medic says
Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati...
‘Our prayers are with Damar’: Panthers, Charlotte leaders send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: New Year, new you? Grand Strand doctor says, 'Make a plan, start with small goals'
Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy talks after a closed-door party meeting on Tuesday.
McCarthy promises ‘battle’ to be speaker as Congress opens
Pelé will be buried in the Brazilian city where he began his career.
Pelé's coffin arrives at cemetery in city he made famous
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Ky., center, Senator John Thune, R-SD,, left,...
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Democrats retain power
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in Idaho slayings not expected to fight extradition