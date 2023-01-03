Submit a Tip
Report: 2 robbed at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve while walking back to Myrtle Beach area condo

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:59 PM EST
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating an armed robbery in the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Lake Arrowhead Road where they met with two people who said they had been robbed.

According to an incident report, the victims told police they were walking back to their condo in the area of Flip Flops Bar and Grill, located along Shore Drive, when they were approached by two men they didn’t know.

The victim said the men robbed them at gunpoint, and took both of their wallets, which had over $500 in cash. The report shows the robbers also took an iPhone from the victims.

The victims weren’t hurt during the robbery.

No arrests have been made in the case.

