Police: Suspects wanted in robbery at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police is asking for the community’s help to identify suspects in an assault and robbery at Burlington Coat Factory on the evening of December 20.

NMBPD says the male subject has a tattoo on his right bicep and wears earrings.

Both subjects fled the area in a red-colored SUV.

If you have any information regarding these individuals please call or text the North Myrtle Beach Detective Tip Hotline at 843-447-9376. You can remain anonymous.

Stay with WMBF News for uupdates.

