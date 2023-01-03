Submit a Tip
‘Our prayers are with Damar’: Panthers, Charlotte leaders send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse

Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, while surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears.
The Bills safety is in critical condition Tuesday morning.
By Brad Dickerson and The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – The Carolina Panthers are among the Charlotte dignitaries who offered up prayers for Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Our prayers are with Damar Hamlin,” a tweet from the Panthers stated, followed by a blue heart emoji.

In a chilling scene, Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, while surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, while they shielded him from public view. He was hurt while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a seemingly routine play that didn’t appear unusually violent, the Associated Press reported.

“This Bigger Than Football & Entertainment,” Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore tweeted, along with the hashtag #PrayersUp.

Former Panthers player Greg Olsen tweeted that the entire world is lifting up Hamlin and his family.

“That’s all that matters for the foreseeable future,” Olsen said.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said in a tweet the moment was “too much to watch,” and the Charlotte community is praying for Hamlin, “with all of our hearts.”

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden tweeted that his heart goes out to Hamlin’s family and team, along with a photo of the 24-year-old player.

In an overnight tweet, the Bills confirmed that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in Monday’s game.

According to the Bills, Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field and he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.

“He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition,” the tweet stated.

The game was indefinitely postponed, as the Bengals led 7-3 in the first quarter.

Following his collapse, donations for a toy drive started by the Pittsburgh native Hamlin – The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive – skyrocketed.

The original goal for the toy drive, which began in December 2020, was $2,500. By 5 a.m. Tuesday, it had raised more than $3.1 million through nearly 123,000 donations.

