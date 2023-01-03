House fire in Loris leaves 7 displaced, officials say

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A house fire in Loris has left seven people without a home on Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. to a call of a house fire on the 1000 block of Durham Lane in Loris.

HCFR was able to control the fire and no one was taken to the hospital however 7 people have been displaced.

Those displaced have been offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

