Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

House fire in Loris leaves 7 displaced, officials say

HCFR Loris House Fire
HCFR Loris House Fire(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - A house fire in Loris has left seven people without a home on Tuesday afternoon, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. to a call of a house fire on the 1000 block of Durham Lane in Loris.

HCFR was able to control the fire and no one was taken to the hospital however 7 people have been displaced.

Those displaced have been offered assistance from the American Red Cross of South Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, undergoing tests, rep says
Emergency responders were called to an industrial accident at a construction site on East...
3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident in Charlotte, Medic says
Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati...
‘Our prayers are with Damar’: Panthers, Charlotte leaders send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse

Latest News

.
VIDEO: New Year, new you? Grand Strand doctor says, 'Make a plan, start with small goals'
The Horry County coroner says a 22-year-old man was shot and killed at the G Spot Arcade Bar...
1 shot, 2 hurt in New Year’s Day shooting at Longs area bar, report shows
Deadly car crash in Brusly
‘Stop the damn pursuit:’ DA releases statement after 2 teens killed in crash during pursuit; officer arrested
.
VIDEO: Woman gave birth in Myrtle Beach after suspected heroin overdose, warrants show