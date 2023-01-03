Grand Strand families welcome new bundles of joy on New Year’s Day

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The new year came with new bundles of joy for a few families across the Grand Strand.

For one family it was their first on the first.

“It’s so special, I couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Tara, the mother of a newborn baby boy at Conway Medical Center.

Anthony and Tara did not know exactly when baby boy Grant would come but welcoming their bundle of joy is something they said they’ll never forget.

Grant made his way into the world at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing in at eight pounds and 20 inches.

The couple shared that, besides having some of the “first-parent” nerves and jitters, everything turned out perfectly.

“Yeah, some of the fear, first-time parent for both of us so you know your brain just goes nuts thinking,” Tara said. “But everything worked out beautifully and we had nothing to worry about. We couldn’t be happier, so special and so blessed to bring in the new year in such a special way.”

With Anthony being a first-time dad, he said being excited was an understatement for his New Year’s Day gift.

“Especially with the new year, everybody’s looking at new opportunities. In this case, he has a new life, it’s just amazing to see,” he said.

For Tara, it was love at first sight.

“That’s one of the best feelings in the world, that’s so cliche to say that it’s like love at first sight and how good it feels right away, but it’s true,” Tara said.

As the couple waits to get baby Grant home safe and sound mom said she’s ready to create some new memories in the near future.

“To be silly I told him, I have a partner to watch Disney movies with, I can’t wait for all those snuggles and those kisses, and my best friend, my husband’s my best friend, but now I got a second one,” said Tara.

Along with Grant, two baby girls were born at Conway Medical Center on New Year’s Day, two were born at Grand Strand Medical Center and one bundle of joy was at Tidelands Health.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.