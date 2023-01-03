Grand Strand doctor shares how you can make healthy habits stick in the new year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a new year and many of us want to start out strong by hitting the gym every day or drinking a gallon of water, but doctors say it’s best to start out small when making changes to your health.

Instead of diving in headfirst trying to lose 50 pounds, try breaking your goals into manageable pieces.

Family Medicine Dr. Sean Nguyen with Tidelands Health said to try starting with a walk instead of a sprint, a bottle of water instead of a gallon and maybe use smaller weights before trying to lift 100 pounds.

Nguyen said the best way to get started is to create a plan. You can do this on your own or sit down with your doctor and create a plan personalized to your needs and map out how to achieve it.

It’s also good to ask friends or family to help keep you accountable or join in with you.

It’s important to be kind to yourself and learn how to bounce back when the road gets bumpy.

“These goals have setbacks. That’s the biggest thing. It’s not always going to be an easy-moving podium. Sometimes you’re gonna have a bad week or a bad day, and you just kind of have to step back and know that you did improve from your previous,” said Nguyen.

Nguyen also said to try looking at your health for the new year as a lifestyle instead of just a goal.

“Understanding that it’s not just a goal, temporary period, or resolution but what can I do for my lifestyle for the year. What can I expand on and keep going? A lot of people make those resolutions then it’s like alright I’m done or alright I’ve lost five or ten pounds, but you should really make it as a lifestyle change for the whole year and life moving forward to make it stick,” said Nguyen.

