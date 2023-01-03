FIRST ALERT: Warm Tuesday on tap, rain chances increase Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s the first day back to work for many of you and we want to make sure you give yourself a few extra minutes this morning as patchy fog is expected to linger around through the first couple hours today.

TODAY

While fog will be around, impacts should remain limited outside of a few extra minutes added to the morning commute. The fog will lift out of here, giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the lower 70s. It should be a nice Tuesday on tap before clouds increase this evening.

Patchy fog early leads to sunshine and clouds this afternoon. (WMBF)

By tonight, skies will turn mostly cloudy. an isolated shower chance can’t be ruled out after midnight but the best rain chances will hold off until Wednesday afternoon and evening.

TOMORROW

Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s on Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds. The approaching cold front will bring showers & storms to the region mainly Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. While the rain will not be a complete washout, there will be off and on showers and storms late Wednesday and into the evening hours.

Showers & storms will move into the area through Wednesday afternoon. (WMBF)

Our severe weather threat tomorrow remains limited with a LEVEL 1 severe weather risk. Better ingredients are down to the south across Georgia but we will keep an eye out for a few storms through the afternoon hours tomorrow. One or two of the storms tomorrow may have the potential to provide a strong wind gusts along with heavy rain. We will keep an eye out for an isolated severe storm. Things will quiet down as we head into the overnight hours and into Thursday morning.

A level one severe threat is out for Wednesday with a storm or two having the chance to bring gusty winds and heavy rain. (WMBF)

COOLER AIR MOVES IN

Highs will reach the mid 60s on Thursday with decreasing cloud cover throughout the day. While Thursday is still warm, winds will be breezy behind the front as cooler air rushes in.

Highs will fall into the mid-upper 50s for Friday and Saturday, right about where our normal high temperature is for this time of year. Looking into the weekend, highs will remain in the mid-upper 50s with mostly sunny skies. Our next rain chance doesn’t arrive until next Tuesday.

Highs will fall behind the cold front to right where we should be for this time of year. (WMBF)

