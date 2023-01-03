Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Darlington County; SLED called in to assist

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

Authorities were called Monday night to the scene on Gemini Drive in the Darlington area.

The Darlington County Homicide Unit is on the scene.

Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said two people were killed in the shooting. He said the identities will be released once the next of kin are notified.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has also been requested to help in the investigation.

It’s not clear if anyone is in custody.

Details surrounding the deadly shooting are limited at this time.

