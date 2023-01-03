Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Darlington County; SLED called in to assist

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

Authorities were called Monday night to the scene on Gemini Drive in the Darlington area.

The Darlington County Homicide Unit is on the scene.

Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said two people were killed in the shooting. He said the identities will be released once the next of kin are notified.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has also been requested to help in the investigation.

It’s not clear if anyone is in custody.

Details surrounding the deadly shooting are limited at this time.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An North Carolina man rang in the New Year as the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year and...
NC man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Authorities in Mexico say a routine inspection of baggage at an airport led to the discovery of...
GRAPHIC: Mexican authorities find human skulls at airport bound for SC
Police: 5 people shot in North Carolina
Police: 1 adult, 1 juvenile suffer ‘life-threatening injuries’ in drive-by shooting that injured 5 people
Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall withdraws from transfer portal
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say

Latest News

Floyd Sylvester Davis
Police: Suspect wanted in Laurinburg shooting
Deadly car crash in Brusly
2 teens killed in crash during pursuit through BR, WBR; Addis police officer charged
On Sunday, members of the FBI along with local authorities, conducted a search of his home in...
Maine teenager named as suspect in machete attack on NYPD
Police: 5 people shot in North Carolina
Police: 1 adult, 1 juvenile suffer ‘life-threatening injuries’ in drive-by shooting that injured 5 people