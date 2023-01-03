Critical injuries reported in crash involving motorcycle on Highway 90 in Longs; Lanes closed

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Critical injuries have been reported following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 90 Tuesday night.

Crews were dispatched to the crash around 5:35 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 90 and Strawberry Road in Longs.

It is unclear how many people are injured.

Horry County Fire Rescue advises drivers to take alternate routes to avoid the area as it is expected to be closed for an extended period.

SCHP and Horry County Police Department are investigating.

