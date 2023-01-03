Coroner identifies 2 killed in Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took the lives of two people.

Authorities were called around 9 p.m. Monday to Gemini Drive, off East McIver Road, in the Darlington area.

Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee said 25-year-old Kadejah McKay was shot and killed. He said her death is being ruled a homicide.

Hardee added that 30-year-old Joshua Lee also died at the scene, and his death is being ruled a suicide.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has also been requested to help in the investigation.

Both bodies will be sent to MUSC for autopsies.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.