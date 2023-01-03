Coroner: 1 shot, killed on New Year’s Day at bar in Longs area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 22-year-old man was killed in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, according to the Horry County coroner.

Coroner Robert Edge confirmed to WMBF News that Emmanuel Melvin was shot just after 3 a.m. Sunday at the G-Spot Arcade Bar and Grill along Highway 90, between Old Chesterfield and Andrew roads. He was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center where he later died.

WMBF News has requested the incident report on the shooting from the Horry County Police Department and also reached out to HCPD to learn more about the shooting and if any arrests have been made, but has not heard back on any of those requests.

There have been efforts in the past to close the bar where the shooting occurred.

Back in January 2017, the solicitor’s office served a public nuisance notice against the bar and filed a petition for a temporary injunction in order to close the bar for one year.

The documents show that the Longs bar was the location for numerous calls for service involving shootings, fights and illegal drugs.

“Since 2006 the Horry County Police Department has responded to the G Spot 28 times for calls involving guns, assaults, drugs and/or any combination of the three,” the petition states.

The documents show on Jan. 1, 2016, officers responded to the bar for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they said they found blood, several spent shell casings and a car owned by security personnel had been shot. The shooting victim checked into Conway Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the leg, the petition states.

In another incident on Oct. 22, 2016, a car with three people inside left the bar and was followed by another car that had left the bar.

“The Cadillac pulled next to the other car on Highway 90 and fired multiple gunshots at the passengers in the car. The male passenger was shot through his arm and abdomen,” according to the petition.

Less than a month later, on Nov. 12, 2016, there was a large fight inside the bar which spilled out into the parking lot and shots were fired, court documents state. No one was shot in that case.

In response to the petition for a temporary injunction, an order of abatement was filed in February 2017, which listed out terms that the G Spot must follow to avoid shutting down. The order was signed by 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson and the owners of the bar.

The bar had to follow the following terms for two years:

The bar would close at or before 1 a.m.

The bar would not use event promoters or host special events

The bar would have SLED-certified security guards inside and outside of the establishment, and the security guard must check all patrons entering the bar for weapons and drugs

The bar would maintain a 50 patrons to one security guard ratio

The bar would maintain a street light in the parking lot

The bar would maintain security cameras and DVR system that would cover the inside of the bar and outside parking area

The bar would comply and cooperate with all reasonable requests from law enforcement

Public records show that the case against the bar was dismissed on Sept. 18, 2017.

