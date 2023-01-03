Submit a Tip
Conway police searching for missing man last seen New Year’s Day

Conway PD searching for missing man, Christopher McCann(Conway Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

The Conway Police Department said Christopher Robin McCann was last seen on New Year’s Day evening in the area of Forest Loop Road in Conway.

He’s described as 6′0 and 175 pounds. McCann was also last seen wearing a yellow “Grounds Guy” shirt, green pants and black boots according to CPD.

McCann may be driving a brown 2013 Nissan Altima with a New York tag that reads HXF5927.

Anyone with information is asked to call Conway police at 843-248-1790.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

