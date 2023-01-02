‘We have to have a great downtown’: Myrtle Beach Mayor shares top priorities for 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In one of her first sit-down interviews of the new year, Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune shares her goals for 2023.

There are a few key things on Bethune’s list of goals, but she said sprucing up the downtown area takes the top spot.

“We have to have a great downtown. That’s vital for the future of this community. To bring younger people in, to bring business, and to bring the right people that we want to live, work and invest here,” said Bethune.

Bethune said she’s looking forward to making the Arts and Innovations District the best it can be, and she’s especially looking forward to the new performing arts center.

“Having that cultural art piece. Starting the theater and getting that ready to open in the near future I think is very important and probably the one I’m most excited about,” said Bethune.

She said she also wants to take a closer look at what incentives the city can offer to developers and investors to convince them to come to Myrtle Beach.

Next, Bethune said public safety will always be a top priority.

She said violent crimes were down over 20% last year, and she would like to continue to push for public safety and recruit more officers this year.

Bethune said she also hopes to improve parks around the city whether that’s by adding more dog parks or space for disc golf.

She would like to add more to the green spaces around town to make them more attractive for residents and visitors.

She said 2023 is all about learning and growing.

“We don’t always have to reinvent things, but we can look at other cities who have done things successfully. We can learn from them. We can learn what to do and learn what not to do. We’re just going to continue to focus on looking for ways to continue to make ourselves better,” said Bethune.

Bethune also added that she wants to work with local organizations, churches and the state to expand mental health resources in the city.

“The reality is, there are a lot of hurting people in the world, in our state and right here at home, so we can’t ignore that. Just working with the right partners to offer services that are needed and getting the right people to those services,” said Bethune.

Bethune also shared her love for the community and excitement for the future.

“I have a real passion for this community and making it the best that it can be. I love this community. It’s exciting for me to see the new things that are taking shape and the plans that we’re making. I love the people in this community they have been very good to me,” said Bethune

Bethune said you can expect to see a lot of work starting in April.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.