Police: Suspect wanted in Laurinburg shooting

Floyd Sylvester Davis
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Laurinburg on Sunday.

Laurinburg police officers were called to Asheville Street Sunday afternoon after reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found a 60-year-old with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery, according to the report.

The Laurinburg Police Department issued warrants for Floyd Sylvester Davis, 41, on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident or the whereabouts of Davis is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-3211.

You can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers anonymously at 910-266-8146, or download the P3tips free mobile app from the website www.scotlandcountycs.com. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

