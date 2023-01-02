Maine teenager named as suspect in machete attack on NYPD

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Authorities in New York City are investigating whether a 19-old man who attacked three police officers with a machete at a New Year’s Eve celebration, striking two of them, was inspired by radical Islamic extremism.

The attack happened around 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside the security zone where revelers are screened for weapons. An officer shot the suspect in the shoulder.

A law enforcement official familiar with the matter says the suspect Trevor Bickford is of a Wells address. They believe Bickford traveled to New York City earlier in the week.

According to CBS2, the teenager was recently placed on an FBI terror watchlist, because his aunt reported he had been radicalized online and expressed a desire to travel overseas and fight with Islamic extremists.

Reports say Thursday, the suspect took an Amtrak from Maine to New York - but sources tell CBS2 the NYPD was not aware-and didn’t know he was on an FBI watchlist.

On Sunday, members of the FBI along with local authorities, conducted a search of his home in Wells.

No information has been released as to whether any additional evidence was discovered at his house.

Bickford attended Wells High School and was part of a state champion wrestling team in 2020, and was also recognized the same year as part of a scholastic art competition.

