FIRST ALERT: Dense fog this morning, warm start to the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Dense Fog Advisory is out for this morning as patchy fog will cause a slower morning commute. Horry & Dillon County students and teachers return back to school today so keep an eye out for the kids at the bus stop with this dense fog out this morning.

We're under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM today. (WMBF)

TODAY

Despite the foggy morning, it’s still a comfortable morning with temperatures in the mid-upper 40s to start the day. Eventually the fog will lift out of here and we will hold onto more sunshine for the afternoon hours. Highs will be a little cooler than expected thanks to the widespread fog, but we will still hit the mid 60s for the Grand Strand with the upper 60s inland.

Here's a look at the 12 hour planner for today with highs in the mid-upper 60s. (WMBF)

TONIGHT & TOMORROW

We fully anticipate another foggy night along the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. This will continue into Tuesday morning, providing for a slower commute for everyone headed back to work tomorrow morning. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s as we head into Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow will be another foggy morning as many of you head back to work. (WMBF)

Once the fog lifts out of the area on Tuesday, highs will be warmer as winds begin to shift out of the south. Highs will climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s for Tuesday afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day as our next system approaches the area.

After a foggy start, we will see more sunshine for the second half of Tuesday. (WMBF)

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

An incoming cold front will push through the Deep South and into the Carolinas this week. This front will be responsible for our rain chances to return to the area on Wednesday. Warm air will continue to pump into the region ahead of the cold front, keeping our highs in the low-mid 70s ahead of the showers & storms Wednesday afternoon & evening. There’s just enough shear to our west to support the idea of a few strong storms Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. Of course, the main threat with this line would be strong winds and heavy rain.

The approaching cold front will bring rain chances to the region Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. (WMBF)

Notice how the threat from the Storm Prediction Center is a LEVEL 1 threat and centered more across the midlands and upstate, rather than across the Grand Strand. Still, this is something we will watch for the middle of the week.

A LEVEL 1 severe weather risk has been issued for the approaching cold front on Wednesday. A couple of storms will bring the risk of strong winds and heavy rain. (WMBF)

Behind the front? Our temperatures will fall into the 50s by the end of the week and into the weekend!

