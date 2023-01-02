Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Eastern Carolina’s 2023 New Year babies

Braddy Family
Braddy Family(ECU Health Medical Center)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first babies of 2023 were born shortly after midnight at ECU Health Medical Center and Carolina East in New Bern.

In Greenville, Owen Braddy was born at 12:10 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces.

He is the son of Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington, N.C.

Both baby and mother are doing well. Owen’s Mother, Kaitlyn Braddy says he was a little six weeks early, so having the first baby in Greenville was quite the shock.

“Well, it’s a little exciting definitely a once in a lifetime experience,” said Owen Mother, Kaitlyn Braddy. “Not many people can say “hey we had the first baby of the year.”

In New Bern, Khione Harris was born at 12:01 a.m. and weighs 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

She is the daughter of mother Athena Hadden and father JC Harris. Harris was also born on January 1, so he now shares a birthday with his new daughter.

Khione Harris and her parents, JC Harris on the right and Athena Hadder on the left.
Khione Harris and her parents, JC Harris on the right and Athena Hadder on the left.(CarolinaEast)

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An North Carolina man rang in the New Year as the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year and...
NC man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Police: 5 people shot in North Carolina
Police: 1 adult, 1 juvenile suffer ‘life-threatening injuries’ in drive-by shooting that injured 5 people
Authorities in Mexico say a routine inspection of baggage at an airport led to the discovery of...
GRAPHIC: Mexican authorities find human skulls at airport bound for SC
Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall withdraws from transfer portal
Joseph N. Locklear
Robeson County man charged with murder in fatal New Year’s Day shooting

Latest News

.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach honors fallen police officer on anniversary of deadly crash
.
VIDEO: Downtown facelift tops Myrtle Beach mayor's 2023 priorities
On Sunday, members of the FBI along with local authorities, conducted a search of his home in...
Maine teenager named as suspect in machete attack on NYPD
Floyd Sylvester Davis
Police: Suspect wanted in Laurinburg shooting
The cheapest gas was priced at $2.45 on Sunday while the most expensive was $4, a difference of...
SC gas prices start 2023 with a sharp increase over last week