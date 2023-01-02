Eastern Carolina’s 2023 New Year babies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first babies of 2023 were born shortly after midnight at ECU Health Medical Center and Carolina East in New Bern.

In Greenville, Owen Braddy was born at 12:10 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces.

He is the son of Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington, N.C.

Both baby and mother are doing well. Owen’s Mother, Kaitlyn Braddy says he was a little six weeks early, so having the first baby in Greenville was quite the shock.

“Well, it’s a little exciting definitely a once in a lifetime experience,” said Owen Mother, Kaitlyn Braddy. “Not many people can say “hey we had the first baby of the year.”

In New Bern, Khione Harris was born at 12:01 a.m. and weighs 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

She is the daughter of mother Athena Hadden and father JC Harris. Harris was also born on January 1, so he now shares a birthday with his new daughter.

Khione Harris and her parents, JC Harris on the right and Athena Hadder on the left. (CarolinaEast)

