Eastern Carolina’s 2023 New Year babies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The first babies of 2023 were born shortly after midnight at ECU Health Medical Center and Carolina East in New Bern.
In Greenville, Owen Braddy was born at 12:10 a.m. and weighed 5 pounds, 2 ounces.
He is the son of Kaitlyn and James Braddy of Washington, N.C.
Both baby and mother are doing well. Owen’s Mother, Kaitlyn Braddy says he was a little six weeks early, so having the first baby in Greenville was quite the shock.
“Well, it’s a little exciting definitely a once in a lifetime experience,” said Owen Mother, Kaitlyn Braddy. “Not many people can say “hey we had the first baby of the year.”
In New Bern, Khione Harris was born at 12:01 a.m. and weighs 6 pounds and 12 ounces.
She is the daughter of mother Athena Hadden and father JC Harris. Harris was also born on January 1, so he now shares a birthday with his new daughter.
