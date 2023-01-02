Drivers in Myrtle Beach area see nearly 30 cent increase at the pumps

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’ve been to the gas pump recently, you may have noticed that you are paying more just within the past week.

Gas prices in the Myrtle Beach area have risen 29.4 in the last week, with an average of $2.96 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The survey shows the cheapest station the Myrtle Beach area stands at $2.55, while the most expensive was $3.29 per gallon.

“For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply last week, as extremely cold weather led to many refinery issues, shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, China’s reopening plans gave markets inspiration that global oil demand will start to recover, as China’s nearly three year Covid-zero policies appear to be coming to an end.”

De Haan added that the increases will likely be temporary as more refiners get back online.

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina stands at $2.92, while the national average is $3.17 per gallon.

