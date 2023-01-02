Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say

A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio, store on New Year’s Day, the city’s police chief said.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio, store on New Year’s Day, the city’s police chief told 13abc.

Officers received a call around 4:25 p.m. Sunday for a man waving a weapon around inside the store. He left before officers got there, according to Upper Sandusky Police Chief Jared Lucas, but they eventually tracked him down and took him into custody.

The woman was dead when police arrived, Lucas said.

Lucas told WTVG at the scene that authorities plan to release the identities of the victim and suspect Monday. The police chief said it wasn’t known if the two knew each other. He said a motive is also unknown.

The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation, Lucas said, while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is processing the crime scene.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An North Carolina man rang in the New Year as the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year and...
NC man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Police: 5 people shot in North Carolina
Police: 1 adult, 1 juvenile suffer ‘life-threatening injuries’ in drive-by shooting that injured 5 people
Authorities in Mexico say a routine inspection of baggage at an airport led to the discovery of...
GRAPHIC: Mexican authorities find human skulls at airport bound for SC
Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall withdraws from transfer portal
Joseph N. Locklear
Robeson County man charged with murder in fatal New Year’s Day shooting

Latest News

.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach honors fallen police officer on anniversary of deadly crash
A deadly storm system pushes east.
Deadly storm system threatns more states
Corrie Taylor, the owner of a California wellness store, says about half of the teens who...
Parents turn in teens accused of stealing $1,000+ in crystals
FILE - Pope Benedict XVI greets the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at...
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body lying in state at Vatican