Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident in Charlotte, Medic says

Emergency responders were called to an industrial accident at a construction site on East...
Emergency responders were called to an industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street Monday morning.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people have died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte, according to Medic.

Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street.

Medic confirmed that three people died in the accident, while two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An North Carolina man rang in the New Year as the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year and...
NC man becomes Powerball First Millionaire of the Year
Police: 5 people shot in North Carolina
Police: 1 adult, 1 juvenile suffer ‘life-threatening injuries’ in drive-by shooting that injured 5 people
Authorities in Mexico say a routine inspection of baggage at an airport led to the discovery of...
GRAPHIC: Mexican authorities find human skulls at airport bound for SC
Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall withdraws from transfer portal
Joseph N. Locklear
Robeson County man charged with murder in fatal New Year’s Day shooting

Latest News

.
VIDEO: North Myrtle Beach honors fallen police officer on anniversary of deadly crash
.
VIDEO: Downtown facelift tops Myrtle Beach mayor's 2023 priorities
Deadly car crash in Brusly
2 teens killed in crash during pursuit through BR, WBR; Addis police officer charged
On Sunday, members of the FBI along with local authorities, conducted a search of his home in...
Maine teenager named as suspect in machete attack on NYPD