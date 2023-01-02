3 dead, 2 hurt in industrial accident in Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Three people have died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte, according to Medic.

Charlotte Fire said crews have responded to the industrial accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street.

Medic confirmed that three people died in the accident, while two others suffered minor injuries and were taken to Atrium CMC Main for treatment.

No other information was immediately available.

