Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal New Year’s Day shooting
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A death investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Robeson County on New Year’s Day.
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 800 block of John L. Road in Maxton just after 1:30 Sunday morning in reference to a person who had been shot, according to a statement.
Responding deputies found a 39-year-old man shot to death.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.
