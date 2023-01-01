Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal New Year’s Day shooting

Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder after a North Carolina man...
Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder after a North Carolina man was found dead Sunday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A death investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Robeson County on New Year’s Day.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 800 block of John L. Road in Maxton just after 1:30 Sunday morning in reference to a person who had been shot, according to a statement.

Responding deputies found a 39-year-old man shot to death.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man arrested, pills found after chase slows traffic in Little River
Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River
SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire
‘Critical injuries’ reported in Horry County crash involving pedestrian
Woman struck, killed in Highway 905 crash near Conway
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says
Corey Warren
‘Drug-related federal arrest’ made after large police presence in Socastee, FBI says

Latest News

Greenville woman celebrates 100th birthday
Greenville woman celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones
A few clouds early on give way to more sunshine for the second half of today.
FIRST ALERT: Warm & sunny weather to begin 2023
VIDEO: Residents, visitors take in Southern Times Square at The Market Common
VIDEO: Residents, visitors take in Southern Times Square at The Market Common
Christian Mark McGill
Jacksonville Marine charged with killing his four-month-old baby