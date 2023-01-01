Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal New Year’s Day shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A death investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Robeson County on New Year’s Day.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 800 block of John L. Road in Maxton just after 1:30 Sunday morning in reference to a person who had been shot, according to a statement.

Responding deputies found a 39-year-old man shot to death.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.