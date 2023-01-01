Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall withdraws from transfer portal

(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will return to Conway for his redshirt senior season.

McCall made the announcement Sunday evening on Instagram after reports surfaced he had withdrawn his name from the transfer portal.

The news was first reported Sunday by Chris Hummer of 247Sports.

McCall is a three three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year, the first football player in conference history to accomplish that feat. He’s thrown for over 8,000 yards and 80 touchdowns in his career. McCall also helped guide the Chanticleers to three straight bowl-eligible seasons.

The decision would come less than a month after McCall announced he was entering the portal, stating he wanted to explore other opportunities. He did play in the Chants’ Birmingham Bowl loss to East Carolina but left early due to an injury.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man arrested, pills found after chase slows traffic in Little River
Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River
SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire
‘Critical injuries’ reported in Horry County crash involving pedestrian
Woman struck, killed in Highway 905 crash near Conway
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says
Corey Warren
‘Drug-related federal arrest’ made after large police presence in Socastee, FBI says

Latest News

The NFLPA has filed a grievance against the Panthers and the NFL due to the 'hardness' of the...
NFL Players Association files grievance against Panthers, NFL for ‘hardness’ of field
The North Carolina State wolf mascot celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA...
NC State announcer suspended after ‘illegal aliens’ remark
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) dives for yardage as Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25)...
No. 3 TCU upsets No. 2 Michigan 51-45 in wild CFP semifinal
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik runs with the ball in the first half during the Atlantic Coast...
Tennessee bests Clemson in Orange Bowl