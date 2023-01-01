Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Greenville woman celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones

Greenville woman celebrates 100th birthday
Greenville woman celebrates 100th birthday
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville woman was surrounded by friends and family as she celebrated a huge milestone: her 100th birthday.

Sarah Ware was born on December 29, 1922. Her loved ones say she is a staple in the West Greenville community, but Ware was still surprised when she saw how many people came to the West Greenville Community Center to celebrate her.

“I never thought all these people would show up for me,” said Ware. “I didn’t expect this and didn’t nobody tell me until I got here.”

Ware has five children, twelve grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She says she stays active and has a secret that helps her keep moving for as long as she can

“Trust the Lord. Always out the Lord first. And if you do it he’ll take you a long way,” said Ware.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Man arrested, pills found after chase slows traffic in Little River
Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River
SLED: 18-year-old suspect opens fire at Conway police officer during traffic stop, officer returned fire
‘Critical injuries’ reported in Horry County crash involving pedestrian
Woman struck, killed in Highway 905 crash near Conway
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says
Corey Warren
‘Drug-related federal arrest’ made after large police presence in Socastee, FBI says

Latest News

Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder after a North Carolina man...
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal New Year’s Day shooting
A few clouds early on give way to more sunshine for the second half of today.
FIRST ALERT: Warm & sunny weather to begin 2023
VIDEO: Residents, visitors take in Southern Times Square at The Market Common
VIDEO: Residents, visitors take in Southern Times Square at The Market Common
Christian Mark McGill
Jacksonville Marine charged with killing his four-month-old baby