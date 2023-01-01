FIRST ALERT: Warm & sunny weather to begin 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Happy New Year! We hope you had a great time celebrating 2022 and welcoming in 2023 last night! As we look forward to the first week of the new year, we have some great weather in store these next couple of days.

TODAY

There’s some areas of patchy fog this morning, but nothing to slow you down too much as you begin the day! It’s going to be another mild start with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s for the morning. Clouds will clear out today, allowing sunshine to return.

A few clouds early on give way to more sunshine for the second half of today. (WMBF)

Even with the cold front passing through, our temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 60s today. An isolated 70° can’t be ruled out, but most of us should sit under sunshine and the 60s today.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Temperature wise, the first half of the week is the time to get out and capitalize on the great weather! Highs will climb into the upper 60s for the beaches Monday afternoon with the 70s inland. Once again, sunshine will prevail for those Monday plans.

Our next rain maker comes on Wednesday with rain chances at 60%. Off and on showers will continue through the day. (WMBF)

As we head toward Tuesday, clouds will slowly filter in ahead our next rain chance. Temperatures will climb into the low-mid 70s on Tuesday under partly cloudy skies. By the evening hours, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and an isolated shower chance at 20%. We should remain dry for Tuesday but can’t rule out a stray shower or two.

All of those clouds are ahead of our next cold front on Wednesday which will bring another round of showers. We’ll be in the lower 70s on Wednesday before the rain begins to fall. Off & on shower chances look to remain for Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. Thankfully, this will move out of the area by the overnight hours.

What a nice week of temperatures to start 2023! It's going to cool down by the weekend! Even more reason to enjoy these now. (WMBF)

The rest of the week will feature cooler temperatures behind the cold front. We will fall into the lower 60s on Thursday and eventually the 50s for the end of the week and into the first weekend of 2023. It’s even more reason to get out early this week and enjoy the warmer weather.

