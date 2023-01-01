Deputies investigating body found in clothing bin in Kershaw County.

Submit a Tip
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reports a body was found in a donation bin in Lugoff.

Kershaw County Coroner David West said the female body was discovered in a clothing donation bin between Lugoff Toyota and Camden West Inn at around 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 31.

West added that there were no signs of how the woman died and that she has been in the bin for months and her body was “virtually mummified.”

West said an autopsy is scheduled for this Wednesday, January 4, at 2 p.m.

He originally believed the woman might be someone who used the collection bin as a shelter from recent cold weather but realized the remains were too decomposed for it to be someone who had died recently.

“The donation bin had likely not been emptied in many years,” West added.

