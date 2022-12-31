Georgetown shooting sends man to hospital, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Police Department said officers were called to Georgetown Memorial Hospital after reports of a gunshot victim. According to police, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the hospital.

Details about what led up to the shooting are limited, but the department said officers were searching an area on Dusenberry Street for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.