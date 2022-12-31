Submit a Tip
Georgetown shooting sends man to hospital, police say

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night in Georgetown.

The Georgetown Police Department said officers were called to Georgetown Memorial Hospital after reports of a gunshot victim. According to police, the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at the hospital.

Details about what led up to the shooting are limited, but the department said officers were searching an area on Dusenberry Street for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

