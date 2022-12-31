FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers to end the year but it’ll wrap up before midnight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm Saturday on tap with chances for showers throughout the day.

TODAY

The day will start with cloudy skies and a few light showers at times. A few showers will remain possible through the day, but it will not be a washout. The highest risk of rain arrives from the afternoon through the evening hours when a few heavier downpours will be possible. Temperatures will remain very mild once again. Morning temperatures in the middle and upper 50s will climb into the upper 60s to near 70 by the afternoon.

Rain chances this evening (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Party-goers on Saturday night will have to contend with some lingering showers at times, but overall rain chance will be on the decline through midnight. It will be very mild with temperatures only dropping into the upper 50s by sunrise on Sunday.

TOMORROW

2023 will be off to a very warm start. Morning clouds will give way to increasing sunshine through the day. Mild weather will remain in place with afternoon temperatures returning to the upper 60s to near 70.

Warm start to the new year (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

Temperatures are going to stay for the first half of the work week. Temperatures are going to be in the low to mid 70s across our area with mostly sunny skies. However, by midweek, a cold front will bring another chances for scattered showers followed by cooler temperatures by Friday.

