Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Dog found tied up outside airport after owner boards plane, rescuers say

A 1-year-old dog was reportedly found tied up outside of an airport in Iowa.
A 1-year-old dog was reportedly found tied up outside of an airport in Iowa.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray News) - An animal shelter in Iowa said a dog was found tied up and left behind at an airport this week.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, officers responded to a call about a dog being tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport on Thursday.

Airline workers reportedly told the nonprofit animal shelter that the dog was unable to board a cross-country flight with its owner because the person didn’t have a kennel.

According to the workers, the dog’s owner left the airport with the dog but later returned alone and boarded their flight.

The animal rescue team said the 1-year-old female dog has since been named Allie after they found her at the airport.

The team said Allie is incredibly sweet and currently receiving care at the facility while the situation remains under investigation.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said Allie is one of the thousands of pets the team has cared for this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation slows traffic in Little River area
Police activity slows traffic in Little River area
Waffle House sign
Report: Waffle House employee in Conway area fights off intruders with his own gun
SCHP: Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash along Highway 17 Business near Garden City
Police Presence in Socastee neighborhood
Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area
Jenni Dodge Smith
Conway woman faces felony DUI after Christmas Eve head-on collision injures 5

Latest News

VIDEO: Community gathers to remember, celebrate Jonah Burton
VIDEO: Community gathers to remember, celebrate Jonah Burton
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River, police say
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River, police say
VIDEO: ‘Drug-related federal arrest’ made after large police presence in Socastee, FBI says
VIDEO: ‘Drug-related federal arrest’ made after large police presence in Socastee, FBI says
VIDEO: Busted water heater floods Winna’s Kitchen in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Busted water heater floods Winna’s Kitchen in Myrtle Beach
Georgetown shooting sends man to hospital, police say