‘Critical injuries’ reported in Horry County crash involving pedestrian

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - At least one person was seriously hurt after a crash in Horry County on Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck in the area of Highway 905 and Island Oak Drive at around 6:45 p.m.

Officials added that the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian as well as information that “critical injuries” were reported.

As of around 8 p.m., HCFR also said roads in the area will be closed for an extended period of time. Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.