Camper, barns catch fire in Aynor on New Year’s Eve

AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - A camper and several barns caught fire early Saturday in Aynor, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Rogers Road at around 6:30 a.m.

Some nearby woods were also involved in the blaze.

The fire has since been controlled and is under investigation, HCFR said.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.