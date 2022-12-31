Submit a Tip
Camper, barns catch fire in Aynor on New Year’s Eve

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) - A camper and several barns caught fire early Saturday in Aynor, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the area of Rogers Road at around 6:30 a.m.

Some nearby woods were also involved in the blaze.

The fire has since been controlled and is under investigation, HCFR said.

No injuries were reported.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

