14-year-old killed after becoming trapped underneath tractor in Watauga County

Deputies said the boy had been feeding cattle when the tractor overturned.
A teenager in Watauga County was killed after he became trapped underneath an overturned tractor.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old boy was killed on Friday afternoon after the tractor he was operating overturned in Watauga County.

According to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported that they had seen a tractor slide down a steep hill and then roll over in a field off of Highway 421 near Laurel Branch Road.

Officials identified the boy as Cole Ellis of the Sugar Grove community.

He had been feeding cattle in the field when the tractor lost traction and overturned.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said that “our thoughts and prayers are with the Ellis family as this incident has rocked our entire community.”

