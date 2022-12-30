Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Zoo welcomes new baby koala: ‘It’s a girl’

The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed a new baby koala.
The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed a new baby koala.(Riverbanks Zoo and Garden)
By Marcus Flowers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A zoo in South Carolina has welcomed a baby koala just in time for the new year.

On Wednesday, the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden shared photos of its new addition on social media, writing, “It’s a girl.”

Zoo officials said the baby koala also passed her first veterinarian checkup.

According to the Riverbanks Zoo, the public will soon be able to help the team choose a name for the baby.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigation slows traffic in Little River area
Police activity slows traffic in Little River area
Waffle House sign
Report: Waffle House employee in Conway area fights off intruders with his own gun
SCHP: Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash along Highway 17 Business near Garden City
Police Presence in Socastee neighborhood
Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area
Jenni Dodge Smith
Conway woman faces felony DUI after Christmas Eve head-on collision injures 5

Latest News

VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River, police say
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River, police say
VIDEO: Busted water heater floods Winna’s Kitchen in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: Busted water heater floods Winna’s Kitchen in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: ‘Drug-related federal arrest’ made after large police presence in Socastee, FBI says
VIDEO: ‘Drug-related federal arrest’ made after large police presence in Socastee, FBI says
SunSprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after more than a dozen cases of...
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says