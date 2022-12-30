Submit a Tip
SCHP: Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash along Highway 17 Business near Garden City

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a 2-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 17 Business near Garden City.

South Carolina Highway Patrol LCpl. Nick Pye confirmed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon two vehicles, a 2013 Suzuki dirt bike and a 2016 Chevrolet SUV collided along Highway 17 Business.

The SUV was heading southbound on Hwy 17 Business and was attempting to make a left turn when it collided with the dirt bike which was heading north.

The driver of the dirt bike died.

At the time, the victim has not been identified.

SCHP is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

