Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Retired teacher hits $125,000 jackpot playing poker in Las Vegas

Officials say a retired teacher from Hawaii won a $125,000 jackpot while playing poker at a Las...
Officials say a retired teacher from Hawaii won a $125,000 jackpot while playing poker at a Las Vegas casino.(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - A Hawaii visitor hit a massive jackpot while playing poker on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a major progressive jackpot this week for $125,878.

KVVU reports Haynes won the jackpot while playing the Let It Ride poker game at Harrah’s Las Vegas.

A spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment said the lucky gambler caught a five-card straight flush to cash the jackpot.

Haynes said she plans to share her winnings with her children and continue to enjoy retirement.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Presence in Socastee neighborhood
Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area
Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Waffle House sign
Report: Waffle House employee in Conway area fights off intruders with his own gun
Stanley Furrow
SLED investigating 57-year-old inmate’s death at J. Reuben Long Detention Center
Jenni Dodge Smith
Conway woman faces felony DUI after Christmas Eve head-on collision injures 5

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Pee Dee community reacts to teen shooting in Florence
.
VIDEO: WMBF News 1-on-1 with Congressman-elect Russell Fry
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach police, first responders honor PFC. Joe McGarry 20 years after his death
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach set for surge of sports tourism in 2023
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach set for surge of sports tourism in 2023
.
VIDEO: HCPD launches special investigation into suspicious, illegal activity in Little River; drugs, guns seized