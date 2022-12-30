Report: HCPD officer hears ‘barrage’ of shots fired in Green Sea; home hit by bullets

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A home in Green Sea with people inside was hit by bullets early Thursday morning, according to an incident report.

The report states that a Horry County police officer was responding to another call when he heard of a “barrage of rounds being shot.”

While he was trying to find the scene, a 911 call came in stating that the shooting happened in the 500 block of Highway 9.

When officers arrived, they spoke with three victims who said that they were OK and no one was hurt in the shooting.

Police said they saw multiple bullet holes in the home and found a number of shell casings.

Horry County police said due to lack leads, the case will be closed.

All casings and rounds that were collected will be submitted into evidence.

